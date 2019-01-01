Becky G: 'I've found my soulmate in soccer star boyfriend'

Latino pop superstar Becky G has found her soulmate in soccer star Sebastian Lletget, insisting he has helped her to become more independent.

The 22-year-old Mayores singer, who previously dated Austin Mahone, tells HOLA! magazine she struck gold when she hooked up with the L.A. Galaxy star, insisting he is "more than just a boyfriend".

"He’s my best friend, and I feel there’s nothing that I can’t talk to him about," she says. "He has helped me to be more independent. I think that, as a woman in this industry, that’s very important - to have a partner that lets you be who you want, in your own way, who won’t try to change you.

"He has helped me to feel a lot surer of myself."

Earlier this week (beg22Jul19), Becky G slammed reports suggesting she and Selena Gomez are at odds following a comment she made in a Seventeen magazine interview.

Talking about the track Taki Taki, which features Selena, she said, "When I heard it, I was a little confused because it says, 'Come in the party, have a fiesta, blow out the candles and have a siesta'. But I don't want to have a siesta in the middle of the fiesta. Like, I want to party. I wouldn't take a nap, you know what I'm saying?"

Assuming that she was throwing shade at her fellow singer, who sings the verse, Gomez's Twitter followers fired back, prompting Becky to respond, "I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this 'Stan' (obsessive fan) culture. Sad to see yet another 'fan' going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down.

"The industry breaks us apart & pits us against each other enough, sad that 'stans' have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess."