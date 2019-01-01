Iggy Azalea sparks engagement rumours with massive rock

Iggy Azalea fuelled rumours she's engaged by flaunting a large diamond ring during an appearance on U.S. talk show The X Change Rate on Thursday.

The 29-year-old rapper sat down for a chat with drag queen host Monet X Change, following the release of her sophomore album In My Defense.

And when asked if she was "currently single", the Fancy rapper offered up a telling response.

Iggy offered Monet her left hand, which showcased a gigantic diamond on her ring finger, and teased: "No, I'm not (single)! I'm not."

While she refused to elaborate, the star offered a cheeky smile, sending fans wild as they speculated once more she was engaged to rapper Playboi Carti, who she has been dating since September.

Iggy previously shared snaps of the ring on her Instagram page earlier this month, but this is the first time she's spoken about it publicly.

In an interview with Fader, Carti - real name Jordan Terrell Carter - opened up about his relationship with the Black Widow rapper, and revealed the pair moved in together in December.

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with," the 22-year-old shared. "I support everything she does."