Miley Cyrus set to boycott MTV VMAs after nominations snub

Miley Cyrus looks set to boycott the MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs) after she failed to receive any nominations.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker's latest EP She Is Coming debuted in May but failed to bag her any nods when those up for prizes were announced on Tuesday.

Fans of the singer posted on Instagram that the snub meant they weren't going to watch the ceremony unless she performed, and she responded by writing, "No f**kin (sic) way," alongside a black heart emoji.

The 26-year-old also seemed to hit out at the nomination of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's promo for their track I Don't Care, for Best Collaboration instead of her and Mark Ronson's own duet, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.

Referring to Ed and Justin's video's extensive use of green screen, one fan wrote, "They care more about a f**king green screen than a message to the world. nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace."

Miley, who has been responsible for several memorable moments at the VMAs and hosted in 2015, then commented: "Exactly."

Fans were particularly disappointed in her lack of nominations as She Is Coming included the single Mother’s Daughter, which was promoted with an epic message-filled video that included the popstar's mother Tish, as well as transgender, disabled, non-binary and plus-size women.

The MTV VMAs will air on 26 August, with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosting. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have the most nominations, having bagged 10 apiece.