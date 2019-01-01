NEWS JAY-Z and John Fogerty pull out of Woodstock 50 festival Newsdesk Share with :







JAY-Z and John Fogerty have reportedly pulled out of the troubled Woodstock 50 festival.



John, 74, played the original 1969 festival with his band Creedence Clearwater Revival, and appeared with its co-founder Michael Lang in March to announce JAY-Z, The Killers and Dead & Company would be among the headliners at the event, which takes place from 16 to 18 August.



However, after months of turmoil and venue changes, editors at The Associated Press have reported both acts have dropped out of the line up.



A source told the news organisation that the 99 Problems rapper would no longer close the festival, while John's representative confirmed he would now be playing a smaller anniversary event at Woodstock’s original site in Bethel, New York.



Woodstock 50 was originally supposed to take place at Watkins Glen International racetrack in Watkins Glen, New York, but venue chiefs pulled out. The event was then moved to Vernon Downs racecourse, but organisers failed to obtain a permit.



Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons, Chance the Rapper and the Black Keys are also slated to perform, but the festival has been plunged into jeopardy by the venue trouble and the loss of investors.



Woodstock 50 is now reportedly heading outside New York state to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland - a five-hour drive from the original site.



The new event will reportedly be renamed Woodstock 50 Washington.