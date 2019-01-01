NEWS Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project holds on to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project takes a second week on the Albums Chart top spot with another big week of sales.



No.6 does so with an almost even split between streaming and sales, including 41% of its chart sales being physical copies of the album. Ed’s latest album manages to outsell the rest of the Top 5 combined this week.



Meanwhile, Freya Ridings claims the highest new entry with her self-titled debut, landing at Number 3 with the most digital downloads of the week.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Freya said: “This has been the most surreal week! To go into a supermarket that I used to shop in with my mum and see my album alongside my hero’s is the most surreal and awe inspiring feeling. Knowing that I wrote these songs in a place of isolation and now they are connecting with so many people, makes me hugely grateful for all the people who believed in me and have helped me along this journey.“



“A family tradition is to check the official charts every week, so to see my album alongside people who inspired me to write and sing my own songs is incredible!”



Thom Yorke’s Anima (5) enters the Top 40 for the first time following its physical release, having previously peaked at 50 on digital downloads only. It’s Thom’s first Top 5 solo effort since 2006’s The Eraser.



Elsewhere, Swedish power metal band Sabaton earn their highest charting album to date with The Great War at Number 11. Shakespears Sister return to the chart for the first time since 1992 with comeback compilation Singles Party (1988-2019) at 14.



Brian Eno’s 1983 record Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks makes its Official Chart debut at Number 16 thanks to an expanded edition of the album marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.



Finally, Canadian rock outfit Sum 41 return with their seventh studio album Order In Decline (29), their fourth Top 40 collection.