Mel B: ‘Victoria Beckham wants to reunite with Spice Girls for Glastonbury’

Mel B has claimed Victoria Beckham is keen to reunite with the Spice Girls for a one-off Glastonbury performance next year.

The Wannabe hitmaker recently completed a 13-date trek across the U.K. with bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner as part of the group's Spice World - 2019 Tour. And while Victoria was noticeably absent from the line-up, Mel claimed the fashion designer told her mother she'd love to hit the stage with her former bandmates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic British music festival.

"Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum’s summer party and Victoria was there, and she did actually mention to my mum that she’d love to do Glastonbury for their 50th next year," Mel revealed during an appearance on the U.K.'s The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Thursday.

"It’s not just me saying it, she actually did say that to my mum."

When Mo asked if Mel thought Victoria was serious about a comeback, the star replied: "I hope so!"

Mel first declared the girls wanted to headline next year's Glastonbury during an appearance on the BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show last week.

"You know what, it just happens to be Glastonbury's 50th anniversary next year," she shared. "I think that'd be a really good thing to do."