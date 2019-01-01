Ryan Seacrest almost denied entry to Jennifer Lopez's birthday party

Ryan Seacrest almost missed Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday bash in Miami, Florida because his name wasn't on the guest list.

The TV host was one of the 250 guests invited to help the Jenny from the Block hitmaker celebrate her milestone birthday at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's Miami estate on Wednesday, however, he almost never made it inside.

"She sent me an invitation and I was like, 'Wow, I got a direct invitation,'" Ryan shared on Thursday morning's episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan. "But the catch was, it was in Miami. So I committed, but I didn't read the small print."

Ryan needed to be back in New York City for his TV show the following morning, but he still decided to attend.

"I'm getting back in time and I'm gonna be there because I got the personal invite," he explained.

After arriving in Miami, the American Idol host made his way to the party, but upon arriving, found his name was missing from the guest list.

"I get to the front... proud, beaming, smiling," Ryan recalled. "And (the guy) has a list and I see there are a bunch of Ryans ... and he says, 'Well, you're not on the list.'

"So I say, 'Clearly, there must be a mistake ... she invited me personally. Can I see the list?' Well, sure enough, there's Ryan T. and Ryan Z., there's no Ryan Seacrest."

The flustered star said he tried to explain to the man at the door he's known Jennifer for years and they used to work together on American Idol, and after being directed to "wait under the fan" while the doorman made a call, he was allowed in.

Unfortunately because of his early start, he could only stay for half the party.