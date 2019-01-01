NEWS Professor Green set to return to the stage with his M.O.T.H Tour Newsdesk Share with :







Professor Green is set to return to the stage with his 'M.O.T.H Tour' for the first time since fracturing his neck.



The 'Just Be Good To Green' hitmaker suffered severe injuries during a seizure in February and was forced to cancel his UK shows hours before his first concert of the run.



Now he's recovered, and ahead of the dates, which kick off in Oxford on November 16 and wrap at The Forum in London on November 18, he's also treated fans to new track 'Matters of the Heart', the lead single from his upcoming 'M.O.T.H.' EP, which is due for release in September.



The new track follows 'Photographs' featuring Rag'n'Bone Man, which was released last year.



Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - credited his housemate Ruari Stainfield-Bruce with saving his life after the seizure.



He also praised close friend Eddie Jenkins - who has produced his new single - and his dog Arthur, for coming to his rescue.



Posting a picture of Ruari cuddling Eddie's dog Arthur, Green wrote: "If this girl didn't hear my fall who knows where I'd be. Love you @ruari_sb.



"Also love the photographer for looking out for me life a proper friend, love you too bro @eddiejenkins.



"Also love Arthur but he doesn't have an insta yet. Don't forget to tell the people you love how important and special they are as we saw today from my close call, you never know whats around the corner. (sic)"



The 35-year-old rapper had previously posted three pictures of himself in a neck brace after being rushed to hospital, where he told fans about his horror seizure.



He wrote: "I had seizure this morning which resulted in a fall while I was packing for tour. Depending on how you look at this fall I was extremely lucky. I fractured vertebrae in my neck and subsequently had to cancel my tour that was due to start today. I'll be back in the winter with a bigger tour. I've had two further seizures and am lucky I didn't break my neck. Really f***ing lucky. Thanks for baring with me. most importantly thank you to our NHS, heroes amongst men (and women). (sic)"



Tickets for Professor Green's UK tour go on sale on August 2.



The tour dates are as follows:

Saturday, 16th November, O2 Academy, Oxford

Sunday, 17th November, Concorde 2, Brighton

Monday, 18th November, Waterfront, Norwich

Tuesday, 19th November, The Leadmill, Sheffield

Thursday, 21st November, O2 Institute, Birmingham

Friday, 22nd November, University Student Union, Newcastle

Saturday, 23rd November, University Stylus, Leeds

Sunday, 24th November, SWG3, Glasgow

Tuesday, 26th November, SWX, Bristol

Wednesday, 27th November - O2 Ritz, Manchester UK

Thursday, 28th November, The Forum, London UK