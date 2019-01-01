NEWS Lizzo almost quit music after Truth Hurts flop Newsdesk Share with :







Lizzo almost called time on her music career after releasing her 2017 single Truth Hurts.



The track has become a sleeper hit for the 31-year-old, climbing into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 two years after it was first released, prompting executives at The Recording Academy to allow it to be considered for the 2020 Grammy Awards.



Opening up to People about the slow road to success, the rapper confessed the initial lack of interest in the song almost resulted in her stepping away from music altogether.



"The day I released Truth Hurts was probably one of the darkest days I've had ever in my career. I remember thinking: 'If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,'" she shared. "I was like: 'F**k it, I'm done.' And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like: 'Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'"



It was the track's appearance in the Netflix romantic comedy Someone Great that helped raise the song's profile and saw it slowly climb the charts, and the Juice hitmaker can't believe how the feature changed her life.



"Who would have thunk? (thought)," she continued. "What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy. I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring - but then there's that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.



"Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone's falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph."