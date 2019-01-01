Taylor Swift to receive first-ever Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Taylor Swift will be honoured at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards with the ceremony's inaugural Icon Award.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be recognised for her contributions as a pop queen in front of A-list attendees such as rapper Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish.

"As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide," a Fox spokesperson said in a statement. "Swift is also one of today's biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change."

Swift isn't the only act receiving a major acknowledgement at the ceremony - her ex, Joe Jonas, and his Jonas Brothers bandmates will pick up the Decade Award accolade on the night.

Other celebrities set to appear at the event include Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Alba, singer Madison Beer, Good Trouble star Maia Mitchell, former Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui, actor Gregg Sulkin, 10-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, actor Noah Centineo, as well as Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will take place in Hermosa Beach, California on 11 August.