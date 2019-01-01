Donald Trump 'disappointed' with Swedish leader over A$AP Rocky assault charge

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for A$AP Rocky's immediate release from a Swedish prison after the rapper was charged with assault on Thursday (25Jul19).

Trump previously assured Kim Kardashian and Kanye West he would investigate Rocky's arrest and his three-week incarceration after he was involved in a street fight with two men he assured police officials were high on drugs, and now the American leader has tweeted his support for the rap star, while dissing Sweden's Prime Minister.

"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act," he wrote. "Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky

"Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!"

Hours earlier Rocky was charged with assault by prosecutor Daniel Suneson, who said in a statement he had filed the counts against the artist and two others after coming to the conclusion that "the events in question constitute a crime, despite claims of self-defence and provocation".

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested on 2 July, and was being held at the Kronoberg Detention Centre, alongside two associates as they waited for a decision to be made on an indictment.

The three suspects will remain in custody until trial. Stockholm lawmakers have yet to set a date for the proceedings.