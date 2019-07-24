Jennifer Lopez celebrates 50th birthday with key to Miami Beach

Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50s in style on Thursday (25Jul19) by picking up the key to Miami Beach, Florida.

Mayor Dan Gelber handed the native New Yorker her latest honour hours after the singer and actress staged a blow-out 50th birthday bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s estate on Miami's Star Island.

Meanwhile, 24 July has also officially been named Jennifer Lopez Day by state Commissioner Michael Gongora, according to a press release.

"This is obviously a tremendous honour," the birthday girl said. "It’s so overwhelming to be at this point in my life and to have recognitions like this. I just always wanted to do my best. I’m touched."

Gongora confessed it was a special day for him too, adding, "As the first openly gay Hispanic elected to any public office in Florida, you have been a role model to my community.

"I have danced to all of your music on every dance floor, and besides being a fantastic singer and performer, you are an avid supporter of LGBT rights. You have raised millions of dollars for HIV AIDS research...

"On behalf of the Mayor, myself, and the entire Commission, we are thrilled to proclaim that July 24, 2019 will forever be known as Jennifer Lopez Day in the city of Miami Beach!"

Meanwhile, Mayor Gelber told Lopez she was receiving the key to his city for "what you have done for our community", adding, "So many causes - women, children, disaster, UNICEF, anything... Tens of millions of dollars you’ve donated, tens of thousands of children and women and the frail who you’ve elevated, so we are really happy to be able to give you this very special key.

"It is the most unique key we have ever designed. It really isn’t just because of the incredible things you’ve done as a performer but for the incredible things you’ve done as a person, and we are really grateful to you."

J.Lo planned her current tour schedule carefully, so she could make sure she would be in her adopted Miami for her 50th birthday celebrations stating, "I’ve had a love affair with Miami for many years, and now it’s our city - it’s our second home."