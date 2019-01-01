NEWS Gaz Coombes is 'really excited' to judge the 2019 Mercury Prize Newsdesk Share with :







The 43-year-old musician - who is best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of Supergrass - is on the judging table for the annual music prize, and has said he has “massive respect” to all the artists nominated, as he praised the “diverse” state of the music industry.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz after the nominations for the award - which is given for the best album released in the United Kingdom by a British or Irish act - were announced on Thursday (25.07.19), he said: “It’s good [being on the judging panel], it’s nice. It’s different.



“It’s been great to dive into it all and get a feel for what’s happening in British and Irish music. It’s a really strong time. It’s so diverse … I’m really excited by it. I have massive respect for all the artists. They’re all flying, at the top of their game, and all deserve to be on this list.”



Gaz was “honoured to be invited” to judge the prize - which this year saw the likes of The 1975, Foals, and IDLES all bag nominations - and said it’s been “great” to be a part of the process.



He added: “It’s an honour to be invited. At first I was slightly reticent, slightly concerned about critiquing other artists which I wasn’t sure how that felt. But as it’s come round I didn’t really feel like I was doing that, although I guess there are other people who do that for a living, their job is to critique and to hone in on certain details. I know what I like, I what sounds good, I know what’s working, and I just have to give my view on it. It’s been great. That mixture of artists and critics on the panel is really key for that dynamic.”



And the ‘Deep Pockets’ singer insists there were no major disagreements between himself and the other judges, Radio 1's Annie Mac, 'On My Mind' hitmaker Jorja Smith, grime superstar Stormzy, and Vice UK editorial director and Guardian contributor Tshepo Mokoena.



When asked if the judges argued over the process, Gaz said: “No, not so much. It’s all been pretty amicable and quite a pure process. Which is great, I think, for a major awards, to have a purity … Just a room full of very, very passionate people about music and about all sorts of music. There’s no focus on one area.”



The overall winner of the prize will be decided by the panel on the day of the ceremony on September 19.



The 2019 Mercury Prize albums of the year:



Anna Calvi - 'Hunter'

Black Midi - 'Schlagenheim'

Cate Le Bon - 'Reward'

Dave - 'Psychodrama'

Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1'

Fontaines D.C. - 'Dogrel'

IDLES - 'Joy as an Act of Resistance'

Little Simz - 'Grey Area'

NAO - 'Saturn'

SEED Ensemble - 'Driftglass'

Slowthai - 'Nothing Great About Britain'

The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'