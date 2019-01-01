Leona Lewis to wed longtime partner this weekend - report

Leona Lewis is reportedly set to tie the knot with beau Dennis Jauch in a "fairytale" wedding in Italy this weekend.

The Bleeding Love hitmaker began her relationship with the dancer-turned-choreographer in 2010, and relocated to California so the couple could spend more time together.

But according to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the former The X Factor winner has returned to Europe ahead of the pair's impending nuptials.

“Leona is madly in love with Dennis and they are both so excited to get hitched this weekend," sources told the publication. “They have flown their nearest and dearest out to Italy for the ceremony and no expense has been spared."

The insider added the Thunder star has been planning the bash for months, and shared the singer wanted a massive celebration because she doesn't reunite with her family and friends in Europe often.

"She has spent months and months making sure everything is perfect for the big day, and they have loads of pals coming from the U.K. as well as the U.S.," they continued. "It’s going to be a really special day.”