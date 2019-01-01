Jennifer Lopez parties at epic 50th birthday bash with Alex Rodriguez and family

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday at an epic bash with celebrity pals including DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Ashanti.

Lopez wore a stunning gold metallic Versace cut-out dress with a high slit for the dinner and party, which was held at at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's estate on Star Island, Miami.

She arrived at the event with besuited fiance Alex Rodriguez, who earlier gifted her a red Porsche for her milestone celebration.

Helping her celebrate were fellow musicians DJ Khaled and Ashanti, who both performed during the glamorous event, with music provided until the wee hours by DJ Cassidy and DJ Don Hot.

Khaled, who attended with his wife Nicole Tuck, shared snippets of the night on his Instagram page, showing the packed dance floor, and an energetic Lopez dancing in front of the DJ booth to Fat Joe's hits All The Way Up and Lean Back.

As well as a sit down dinner for 250 family and friends, the night also included performances from the superstar's twins, 11-year-old Max and Emme, who serenaded their mum with a birthday rap and a song.

On his Instagram Stories, Rodriguez also shared a video of the Medicine singer reading birthday wishes from a card so large it towered over her.

"That's amazing," Lopez could be heard cooing in the clip.

For the party's grand finale, guests were treated to a spectacular fireworks display over the water.

Earlier in the day, Rodriguez posted a sweet video montage to his fiancee on Instagram, gushing: "Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday.

"I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we've been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday..." he added. "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."