The 1975 and Foals lead Mercury Music Prize nominees

The 1975, Foals and Dave are among the acts who will battle it out for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize.

The shortlist for this year's award was announced on Thursday (25Jul19), with 12 artists in the running for the prestigious accolade celebrating albums made by British and Irish acts.

Matt Healy's band received a nod for their latest record A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, leading a rock heavy shortlist that also includes Foals' first instalment of their two-part album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

Other rock groups nominated are IDLES, for Joy as an Act of Resistance, as well as experimental band Black Midi and Irish punks Fontaines D.C. for their acclaimed debuts Schlagenheim and Dogrel, respectively.

British hip-hop acts are also well represented on the list, with Dave's Psychodrama an early favourite to win the prize. Little Simz bagged a nod for her album Grey Area, while slowthai is also nominated for his studio debut Nothing Great About Britain.

On the phone from New Zealand, Little Simz told BBC Radio 6 Music it was "insane" to be nominated but that Mercury recognition was something she had "worked hard for".

The other nominees are Anna Calvi for Hunter, Kate Le Bon's Reward, singer-songwriter Nao, for Saturn, and urban dance ten-piece SEED Ensemble's Driftglass

Grime superstar Stormzy, Jorja Smith, ex-Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, and jazz crooner Jamie Cullum will join industry professionals on the panel that decides the winner of this year's award, which will be handed out on 19 September (19), at London's Eventim Apollo venue.

Indie rockers Wolf Alice emerged victorious last year, taking home $33,000 (£25,000) in prize money.

The full list of 2019 Mercury Prize nominees is as follows:

Anna Calvi - Hunter

Black Midi - Schlagenheim

Kate LeBon - Reward

Dave - Psychodrama

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1

Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel

IDLES - Joy as an Act of Resistance

Little Simz - Grey Area

Nao - Saturn

SEED Ensemble - Driftglass

slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships