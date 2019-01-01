A$AP Rocky charged with assault over Sweden street brawl

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault over a fight in Sweden on 30 June.

The Fashion Killa hitmaker has been behind bars for three weeks as Stockholm authorities investigated a street scuffle he was involved in.

Investigations against a man the star accused of harassing him were dropped on Monday, and on Thursday prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement he has filed charges against the artist and two others, "having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation."

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested on 2 July, and was being held at the Kronoberg Detention Centre alongside two associates as they waited for a decision to be made on an indictment.

The 30-year-old's lawyer has alleged Rocky is being kept in appalling conditions, with U.S. President Donald Trump and stars including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West working for the rapper's release.

The three suspects will remain in custody until trial. The Stockholm District Court is yet to set a date for the proceedings.

The news comes shortly after Rocky's friend, rapper A$AP Ferg, told fans on social media the imprisoned star was in "good spirits".

"I spoke to my boy and he's in good spirits he just wanna get home," Ferg wrote on social media. "Waiting on that court date to see wassup. He sends his love! Thank y' all for all your support.

"This s**t is really annoying honestly because it really don't make sense to me. But I'll let God work the way he works. Everybody keep your prayers up for my boy."