NEWS Justin Bieber teases more 'good music coming' Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber has teased fans by sharing he has more new music is on the way.



Earlier this year, musician Justin was candid on social media about his decision to take a step back from the spotlight to work through his mental health struggles.



However, the Sorry hitmaker returned to the top of the charts in May, when he teamed up with Ed Sheeran for their hit I Don't Care. And on Wednesday, Justin made his debut on Chinese social media site Weibo, where he informed fans more new material was on its way - the first solo release since 2016's Company, from his 2015 album Purpose.



"For all my fans in China I just wanted to say that I am super excited to be on Weibo. Look forward to sharing more. Some good music coming," the 25-year-old wrote.



Last month, Justin updated fans on social media about his mental health journey, and shared taking time out with wife Hailey, 22, "refreshes my soul". And on Monday, the model posted a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram after attending a weekend church conference, writing: "This weekend was one to remember and one that put a new fire in both of our souls!!"