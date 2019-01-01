NEWS Demi Lovato is prioritising her 'health and well-being' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker suffered a near-fatal overdose in July 2018 when she was rushed to hospital after collapsing at her home, which prompted her to check into rehab once she was released from hospital.



Since leaving rehab in November, Demi has been dedicated to her sobriety, and sources now claim that a year on from her health scare, she remains committed to living a healthy life.



An insider said: "She works out at Unbreakable with a trainer several times a week. She goes to therapy. She eats healthy food and takes great care of herself. She goes to lunch or dinner with friends. Her health and well-being are her priority. Her life is simple but fulfilling because she is feeling great.”



Demi is keeping her family close to her while she continues her recovery, and has rid herself of all the “negative influences” in her life.



The source added: "Demi is very focused and committed to her sobriety and being the best version of herself that she can be. She has surrounded herself with good people and the right kind of friends. She has gotten rid of the negative influences and made a conscience effort to clean house and start over.



"She has her family close by and they are a big support. Her team is also a constant and always there for her and she loves them dearly. She has worked very hard to get back on her feet. She doesn't take anything for granted and wants to get the most out of every day and everything she does."



And the ‘Sober’ singer is reportedly working on new music.



The insider told E! News: "She has a lot to say and can't wait to share it. She's feeling the best she has ever felt and is very grateful."