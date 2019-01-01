NEWS Leona Lewis is reportedly set to get married this weekend Newsdesk Share with :







The 34-year-old singer has been in a relationship with choreographer Dennis Jauch for nine years, and after confirming her engagement in November last year, she’s finally set to embark on the next chapter of her life, as she and Dennis are reportedly planning to marry over the weekend in Italy.



A source close to the star told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Leona is madly in love with Dennis and they are both so excited to get hitched this weekend.



“They have flown their nearest and dearest out to Italy for the ceremony and no expense has been spared.



"She has spent months and months making sure everything is perfect for the big day and they have loads of pals coming from the UK as well as the US. Because they live in the States, their friends and family don’t all get to meet up much, so it’s going to be a really special day.”



Leona - who shot to fame in 2006 when she won UK talent show ‘The X Factor’ - met Dennis in 2010 when he was working as her back-up dancer.



They got engaged toward the end of last year, and in December, Leona marked the end of her single days by organising a hen party which saw her take 12 of her girl friends to a performance of 'Briefs: Close Encounters' at Spiegeltent in London's Leicester Square.



At the time, sources said the singer had a "great time" at the event, with many of her friends left "squealing" as the men stripped down to their "tiny pants”.



An insider said of the celebration: "Leona was having a great time. The group were whooping and cheering the boys on as they stripped down to tiny pants. One of the cheekier performers ended up going fully commando for a few seconds, which got some squeals from the girls.”



The ‘Better In Time’ singer took to social media to confirm her engagement, admitting at the time she she "can't believe" she's about to be someone's "wife", though she's looking forward to a "new adventure”.



She wrote: "My heart is singing the happiest song it's ever sung!



"I'm bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch I can't wait to be your wife. eeeek wife! What?!



"Argh! Hahahahaha I still can't believe it [bride emoji] I dreamed you up and you came true.



"The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I've had the privilege to know.now lets go have a big ol' partyyyyyyyy (sic)"