Taylor Swift to hide diary entries in copies of new album

Taylor Swift is planning to offer up her old diary entries to mark the release of her new album, Lover.

The Love Story singer is set to drop her new record on 23 August and has revealed she will include 120 pages from her personal diaries in four deluxe editions of the album.

"This is the 13th year of me putting out albums, which is my lucky number," Taylor, 29, said in a video posted online. "So I figured we have to do something. I've been writing in diaries since I was 13 years old... When I went through them I marked pages what I thought you would be interested in seeing.

"It's everything from being 13 and coming home from a bad day at school to Grammy night to processing my life changing as a teenager."

Earlier this week, Taylor released The Archer, the third song from the upcoming album, explaining it's the most personal track.

"There's a lot that's covered emotionally and I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out," she said. "Track five is kind of a tradition that really started with you guys because, I didn't know that I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I was instinctively putting very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional songs as track five."