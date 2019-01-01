Rapper Meek Mill's granted a new trial after 10-year-old conviction is tossed

Rapper Meek Mill’s decade-old drug and weapons conviction has finally been tossed by appeals court judges in Pennsylvania.

Three lawmakers have granted the hitmaker, real name Robert Williams, a new trial because of evidence of alleged police corruption, which was unearthed while Meek was serving time behind bars on a probation violation in 2017 and 2018.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court judges also overturned the trial judge's parole violation findings.

Meek has celebrated his win with a statement that reads: "I'd like to thank the Pennsylvania Superior Court judges for their wisdom and transparency in reviewing my case, unanimously overturning my conviction and granting me a new trial. The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I'm ecstatic that justice prevailed."

The rap star went on to namecheck his family, attorneys and JAY-Z for their support, and added: "Unfortunately, millions of people are dealing with similar issues in our country and don't have the resources to fight back like I did. We need to continue supporting them. I'm committed to working with my team at the REFORM Alliance to change these outdated laws and fix our broken criminal justice system."

He then turned his attention to rap peer A$AP Rocky, who is currently serving time behind bars in Sweden following a street brawl.

"I went to prison for a fight in America the same way that A$AP Rocky did," Meek tells Rolling Stone. "I was in the airport, someone swung on a crew member and we defended ourselves. When it was time to go to court, the judge revoked my probation and gave me two to four years (in prison).

"It’s all based on the same thing: not being treated fairly. Being a rapper is just a little bit harder because we have a certain type of title."

Meek also believes racism is at the centre of Rocky's incarceration, now in it's third week.

"(White rapper) G-Eazy said he got caught with cocaine and assault, he went home. ASAP Rocky didn’t go home," Meek adds. "The system is not 100% based on race, but it’s a race issue. When you have someone blatantly following them, aggravating them (and) putting hands on one of the members of his crew, they defended themselves. Things can just be unfair in the system, period, across the world.

"It was terrible hearing about it. This could be you tomorrow; that’s why you should always keep an eye open even if you not black. I hope he gets out of the situation eventually as soon as possible. In this world of unfairness, this can happen to anyone tomorrow. It’s even more sensitive for our race in America because we’ve been through so much."

Officials at the Swedish Prosecution Authority will decide if A$AP Rocky will be detained further on Thursday (25Jul19).