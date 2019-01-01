Rage Against The Machine drummer fighting for custody of his sons

Rage Against The Machine drummer Bradley Wilk and his estranged wife have launched a bitter custody battle over their sons.

Wilk is seeking joint custody of the pre-teens, but Selene Vigil-Wilk is hoping to get primary physical custody. She is also asking for spousal support, which Wilk is fighting to block, while insisting his wife should pay for her own legal fees.

The rock star, who was also part of the Black Sabbath reunion tour, is also demanding his soon-to-be ex doesn't get her hands on any of his Rage Against the Machine money.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Bradley is requesting the court confirm that his 25 per cent interest in Rage Against the Machine is his separate property.

Selene reignited divorce proceedings earlier this year (19) after calling off her plans to leave the rocker in 2013.

She originally filed for divorce after claiming her husband had an affair with a woman from Las Vegas.

Bradley reportedly tested the marriage again in 2016 when he went on tour with actress Juliette Lewis' band, The Licks, and reportedly had an affair with the Natural Born Killers star.

Wilk denied the claims as well as his wife's allegations they reconciled after their original 2013 split. He insists they have been separated for six years.