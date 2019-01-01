Debbie Harry to be honoured at Britain's AIM Awards

Debbie Harry to be honoured at Britain's AIM Independent Music Awards in September.

The Blondie frontwoman, 74, will receive an award for outstanding contribution to music at the Association of Independent Musicians' showpiece event, which will be held at London's famous Roundhouse venue on 3 September.

In a statement hailing how the independent scene had shaped her career, Debbie told the BBC: "Blondie emerged from a scene that was truly independent and we have never lost that ethos. We always fought for the freedom to create what we wanted, without interference. It is an honour to receive this award from a community that helps make that happen every day for artists."

The nominees for the ceremony have also been announced, with rockers IDLES leading the way with four nods in the U.K. and International Breakthrough categories, as well as for Best Second Album, and Best Creative Packaging.

Included on the 10-strong shortlist for the most prestigious award, Best Independent Album, are records from Christine And The Queens, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Dave, Little Simz, and up-and-coming Irish punks Fontaines DC.

British country rocker Jade Bird's self-titled debut is also up for that prize, and she is also up for U.K. and International Breakthrough.

FKA Twigs is nominated for two awards, as her song Cellophane and its expertly choreographed video are nominated for Best Independent Track and Best Independent Video, while Jorja Smith, a winner at last year's ceremony, bags a nod in the Most Played New Independent Artist section.

Other notable nominees include Keith Richards, who has a reissued album up for Best Creative Packaging, AJ Tracey, Four Tet, Hot Chip, and Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon.