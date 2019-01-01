NEWS Jennifer Lopez left in tears by fiance Alex Rodriguez's 50th birthday message Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez was left in tears on Wednesday as her fiance Alex Rodriguez shared a sweet video collage to mark her 50th birthday.



The former baseball player took to Instagram to post the adorable one-and-a-half-minute video, which featured a message from him interspersed with special moments from their lives together.



"Hi baby girl. Just wanna wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl," Alex said in the video. "Since we've been together, you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.



"You're simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one. Te quiero (I love you) much...."



Among the moments shared in the emotional clip was when Alex proposed to Jennifer back in March while on vacation in the Bahamas, numerous kisses and various times with their children - Jennifer is mother to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme while Alex shares daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia.



After Alex shared the birthday tribute, Jennifer was quick to reply, writing: "I’m crying... I love our life... I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho.."



She also shared a Boomerang video of shaking her booty towards the camera while her, Alex and her twins wear matching tracksuits in a trailer. She captioned the clip: "Birthday mood."