MTV Unplugged returns to the UK with megastar Liam Gallagher

MTV International today announced that its iconic music showcase, MTV Unplugged, will be returning to the UK at Hull City Hall, featuring rock ‘n’ roll megastar Liam Gallagher.



The Grammy® and Emmy® award-winning music series will showcase the singer/songwriter and former Oasis frontman playing well-loved hits in an intimate setting and acoustic medium, including tracks from his number one debut solo album As You Were, some new material and a selection of Oasis classics.



The special one-off, one-hour set will take place on 3rd August and will be filmed and air beginning 27th September across MTV’s network of international channels and platforms for fans across the world to enjoy at home.



Since its debut in 1989, MTV Unplugged has featured unforgettable performances from artists including Jay-Z, Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam and, in more recent specials, Shawn Mendes and Biffy Clyro.



Said Liam Gallagher, “I’m honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. I’ll be playing songs from my number-one debut solo album, I’ll be playing some stone cold classics from the mighty Oasis and I’ll be showcasing some of my new songs from my upcoming second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ I’d love it if you could join us as it’s sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull!”



“MTV Unplugged lets music fans experience their favourite artists’ songs in a completely new way,” Bruce Gillmer, Global Head of Music and Talent, MTV International commented. “We’re thrilled to be bringing the franchise back to the UK, and to markets around the world, for a whole new generation of music fans. As always with Liam Gallagher, we can guarantee it’s going to be an incredible night full of surprises.”

