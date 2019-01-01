NEWS Nile Rodgers announced as Ambassador for BBC Music Day Newsdesk Share with :







The legendary, multiple Grammy-winning musician, Nile Rodgers, is proud to be an Ambassador for BBC Music Day 2019. He has an incredible music legacy, one which spans generations of fans, both with the CHIC Organisation and as a producer, arranger and guitarist. He wants to support this project as he has had personal experience with family members affected by the disease.



BBC Music Day Ambassador, Nile Rodgers says: “The UK is my home from home so I’m delighted to be an Ambassador for BBC Music Day and to highlight the important role music plays in the well-being of our society. I’ve witnessed my mother’s and my aunt’s experience with dementia and I know just how transformational music can be for people with this condition. I think this is a fantastic initiative, and the updated BBC Music Memories website is a brilliant way for people to identify personally meaningful music and to start to make a playlist so music can be used therapeutically. Everyone faces challenges at one point or another and music can be your greatest ally at those important times.”



On BBC Music Day itself, Blue Peter will launch its first ever Blue Peter Music Badge to inspire children to become musicians and also music detectives. There will be broadcasts across the BBC and hundreds of events around the UK, using the power of music to inspire and bring people together to make a positive impact.



Also, Bargain Hunt’s Music Day special features a battle of the bands with The Darkness’ lead singer Justin Hawkins and bass guitarist Frankie Poullain taking on Feeder’s lead singer Grant Nicholas and bassist Taka Hirose at an antiques fair in Stamford Meadows, Lincolnshire. And Bargain Hunt presenter, Natasha Raskin-Sharp, will be conducting the BBC Concert Orchestra as they perform a new arrangement of their theme tune. It will be broadcast in this BBC Music Day edition at 12.15pm.



Justin Hawkins revealed that his family would be excited with his appearance on the show, saying: “This is the thing that my mother has been dreaming about for years now!”

Grant Nicholas said he was delighted to be taking part, confessing: “I’m a huge fan of Bargain Hunt, a massive fan!”