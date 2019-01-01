Gwen Stefani cancels Las Vegas residency show

Gwen Stefani was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show on Wednesday night after falling ill.

The 49-year-old singer, who is currently headlining her Just A Girl residency at Sin City's Zappos Theater until 2 November, took to Instagram to announce the sad news to fans.

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night,” she wrote. “I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do. To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry."

Gwen didn't go into any further details about her illness, but added: "I am doing everything I can to be back on stage on Friday."

The star was flooded with concerned messages from fans after her post, with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner commenting: "Feel better pretty girl!!"

Designer Jeremy Scott also wrote, "GET WELL GWEN WE LOVE YOU !" while YouTube star Kandee Johnson added: "Oh I hope you feel better! I know it must be really bad because you are one strong and amazing human that’s unstoppable!"

Speaking ahead of her Vegas residency, which kicked off in June 2018, Gwen tweeted: "To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honour.

"Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait."