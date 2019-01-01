Lance Bass told Britney Spears he was gay on wedding night

Former *NSYNC star Lance Bass 'came out' to his pal Britney Spears on her wedding night in 2004 to stop her from crying.

The singer, 40, reveals the Toxic star was so upset after exchanging vows in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony to childhood friend Jason Alexander he felt he had to do something drastic to cheer her up.

"She wouldn't stop crying and I was like, 'I'm gay' - and it made her stop crying," he recalled during a Monday night (22Jul19) appearance on TV show Watch What Happens Live. "She chuckled."

Hours later, Britney's wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel was annulled.

"It was me being silly, being rebellious," Spears told E! News later that year, before she married backup dancer Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12.

During the sit down, Bass also revealed he once had sex with women while a member of the boy band before officially coming out in a 2006 People magazine cover story.

“It was on a BBJ — a Boeing Business Jet — because it has a bed!” Bass of having sex while on a flight. “It was with a woman. I know. Breaking news! Breaking news!”

He added, “I was doing it and doing it and doing it well. Doing what we had to do to survive.”