Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift lead 2019 MTV VMA nominations

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with 10 apiece.

Both will compete for the Video of the Year and Song of the Year honours, while Ariana is also up for Artist of the Year.

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are also set for a big night at New Jersey's Prudential Center next month (Aug19) after landing nine and eight nominations, respectively. Both are up for Best New Artist, while 17-year-old Eilish has also landed a mention among the Artist of the Year hopefuls.

Lil Nas X's record-tying 16-week chart-topper Old Town Road is up for Song and Video of the Year.

The full list of nominees is:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole - a lot

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake - In My Feelings

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALIA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie - ME!

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care

BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer - Easier

Cardi B & Bruno Mars - Please Me

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - Rule the World

21 Savage ft. J. Cole - a lot

Cardi B - Money

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - Higher

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Travis Scott ft. Drake - SICKO MODE

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson - Make It Better

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller - Could’ve Been

Alicia Keys - Raise A Man

Ella Mai - Trip

Normani ft. 6lack - Waves

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

Monsta X ft. French Montana - Who Do You Love

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Cat & Dog

NCT 127 - Regular

EXO - Tempo

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G - Secreto

Bad Bunny ft. Drake - MIA

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - I Can’t Get Enough

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - Con Calma

Maluma - Mala Mía

ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - Con Altura

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - Taki Taki

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - Say My Name

Marshmello & Bastille - Happier

Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity

BEST ROCK

The 1975 - Love It If We Made It

Fall Out Boy - Bishops Knife Trick

Imagine Dragons - Natural

Lenny Kravitz - Low

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

twenty one pilots - My Blood

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey - Nightmare

The Killers - Land of the Free

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - Runaway Train

John Legend - Preach

Lil Dicky - Earth

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy, directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs - Cellophane, directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande - thank you, next, directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix), directed by Calmatic?

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - No New Friends, directed by Dano Cerny?

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down, directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish - when the party’s over, Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs - Cellophane, Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande - God is a Woman, Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA - Just Us, Sergii Mashevskyi?

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - No New Friends, by Ethan Chancer?

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie - ME!, Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX?

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - Tints, Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix), Calmatic?

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy, by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings, Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange - Almeda, Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down, Jarrett Fijal?

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv, JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings, John Richoux?

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix), Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita, Tatiana Van Sauter?

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down, Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens - I Love It, Tino Schaedler?

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs - Cellophane, Kelly Yvonne

ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - Con Altura, Charm La’Donna?

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - No New Friends, Ryan Heffington?

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita, Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange - Almeda, Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv, Rie Hata?

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - Tints, Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish - hostage, Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande - thank you, next, Christopher Probst?

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita, Scott Cunningham

Solange - Almeda, Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie - ME!, Starr Whitesides