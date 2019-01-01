Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift lead 2019 MTV VMA nominations

- ARTISTS
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with 10 apiece.
Both will compete for the Video of the Year and Song of the Year honours, while Ariana is also up for Artist of the Year.
Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are also set for a big night at New Jersey's Prudential Center next month (Aug19) after landing nine and eight nominations, respectively. Both are up for Best New Artist, while 17-year-old Eilish has also landed a mention among the Artist of the Year hopefuls.
Lil Nas X's record-tying 16-week chart-topper Old Town Road is up for Song and Video of the Year.
The full list of nominees is:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - a lot
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake - In My Feelings
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALIA
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie - ME!
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care
BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
BEST POP
5 Seconds of Summer - Easier
Cardi B & Bruno Mars - Please Me
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down
BEST HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - Rule the World
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - a lot
Cardi B - Money
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - Higher
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Travis Scott ft. Drake - SICKO MODE
BEST R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson - Make It Better
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller - Could’ve Been
Alicia Keys - Raise A Man
Ella Mai - Trip
Normani ft. 6lack - Waves
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
Monsta X ft. French Montana - Who Do You Love
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Cat & Dog
NCT 127 - Regular
EXO - Tempo
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA, Karol G - Secreto
Bad Bunny ft. Drake - MIA
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - I Can’t Get Enough
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - Con Calma
Maluma - Mala Mía
ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - Con Altura
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - Taki Taki
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - Say My Name
Marshmello & Bastille - Happier
Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity
BEST ROCK
The 1975 - Love It If We Made It
Fall Out Boy - Bishops Knife Trick
Imagine Dragons - Natural
Lenny Kravitz - Low
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
twenty one pilots - My Blood
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey - Nightmare
The Killers - Land of the Free
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - Runaway Train
John Legend - Preach
Lil Dicky - Earth
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy, directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs - Cellophane, directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande - thank you, next, directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix), directed by Calmatic?
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - No New Friends, directed by Dano Cerny?
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down, directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish - when the party’s over, Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs - Cellophane, Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande - God is a Woman, Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA - Just Us, Sergii Mashevskyi?
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - No New Friends, by Ethan Chancer?
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie - ME!, Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX?
BEST EDITING
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - Tints, Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix), Calmatic?
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy, by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande - 7 Rings, Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange - Almeda, Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down, Jarrett Fijal?
BEST ART DIRECTION
BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv, JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande - 7 Rings, John Richoux?
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix), Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita, Tatiana Van Sauter?
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down, Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens - I Love It, Tino Schaedler?
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FKA twigs - Cellophane, Kelly Yvonne
ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - Con Altura, Charm La’Donna?
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - No New Friends, Ryan Heffington?
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita, Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange - Almeda, Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv, Rie Hata?
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - Tints, Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish - hostage, Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande - thank you, next, Christopher Probst?
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita, Scott Cunningham
Solange - Almeda, Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie - ME!, Starr Whitesides