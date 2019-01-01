Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home

A man has been arrested near Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island while allegedly carrying a metal bat, lock picks, and a crowbar.

Police officers in Westerly, Rhode Island, where Swift has a luxury seafront home, arrested a 32-year-old man named David Paige on Friday (19Jul19), according to TMZ.com.

Concerned locals reportedly called the cops after spotting the bat sticking out of his backpack. Police officials tell the gossip site that Paige attempted to flee but they intercepted him and searched his bag, finding suspected burglary tools including 30 lock picks, a crowbar, gloves, a flashlight, screwdrivers and a rake.

Paige reportedly told officers he'd come to town from New York, having previously visited Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, with the former two cities being places where the pop star owns homes.

Police claim he said he was trying to "catch up with Taylor Swift" and pay her a visit so she could help him pursue a music career.

Officers arrested the menacing visitor and booked him with possession of burglary tools and a weapon other than a firearm. As of Tuesday (23Jul19), he was still in custody pending bail of $10,000 (£8,000).

The Shake It Off hitmaker was not at home at the time of the incident.

Swift has often experienced stalker trouble, as an overzealous fan was handed two-to-four years behind bars for multiple intrusions at her New York apartment earlier this year.

Other stalkers have targeted her other properties, and the 29-year-old singer has also spoken of her "fear of violence" in her personal life and at concerts.