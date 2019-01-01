B.B. King's final 'Lucille' guitar up for auction

The prototype for a limited edition run of late blues legend B.B. King's iconic guitar, Lucille, is to hit the auction block as part of an estate sale.

The black Gibson ES-345 was gifted to King on his 80th birthday and became his primary guitar on tour in his later years.

The head stock has 'B.B. King 80' inscribed and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl, 'Gibson' on a gold plate, and the pickguard reads 'B.B. King' in gold.

The guitar, which comes with a hard leather case with 'B.B. King' embroidered in gold, is estimated to fetch up to $100,000 (£80,000) when it goes under the hammer at a Julien's Auctions sale on 21 September (19).

Other highlights up for grabs include the bluesman's National Medal of Arts, which was presented to King in 1990 by George H. W. Bush, the guitar great's yellow gold and diamond ring, his 2010 Savana G35 Touring Van, and an 18 karat yellow gold Hopkins & Hopkins pocket watch gifted to King by U2.

"Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this auction event honouring an American national treasure, the mighty B.B. King," Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien's Auctions tells WENN. "This splendid collection owned by one of the most influential blues musicians and greatest live performers of all time - from his National Medal of Arts to his iconic guitar, Lucille - is a testament to King’s revered stature among rock royalty."