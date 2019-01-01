NEWS Bebe Rexha prefers to chill and watch Netflix than go out raving Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Call You Mine' hitmaker has admitted she isn't a fan wild nights out dancing to EDM music and would rather be at home watching TV.



Speaking on 'House Work Radio with Jax Jones' on Apple Music’s Beats 1, she confessed: "Nah. The only way ... I'm only raving at home.



"On my couch, watching Netflix.



"I'm sorry, I don't have time for that. Sorry about that. "Maybe you could teach me how. I'll rave my fridge. "That's the only type of raving I know how, honey."



The 29-year-old pop star is supporting The Jonas Brothers on their 'Happiness Begins Tour', which begins next month, and she says she won't be keeping up her "exemplary food diet" on the road.



DJ-and-producer Jax - who teamed up with Bebe on recent single 'Harder' - then asked: "Alright, are you gonna keep that going?



"You're exemplary food diet while you're on tour with The Jonas Brothers?



"You bringing a chef?"



Bebe supported Ellie Goulding on her 2016 'Delirium World Tour' and recalled how she had her own vegan chef.

She replied: "Oh no. I was on tour with Elle Goulding and she had a vegan chef.



"Breakfast, lunch, dinner, she had a chef, a trainer, this, that ... but, that's ... when you're at that level, you know."

Meanwhile, Bebe can't wait to hang out with Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas on the tour.



The 'I Got You' singer is looking forward to spending time with Nick Jonas - who she has been close friends with since she opened for him on his solo tour in 2015 - his 'Baywatch' actress wife and Joe Jonas and his 'Game of Thrones' actress wife Sophie Turner.



Asked if Nick is like a sibling to her, Bebe exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Absolutely. I went on tour with him when he released 'Jealous' and it was a huge success for him and he asked me to open up his tour. It was a really special moment."



Bebe hasn't met the third Jonas Brother, Kevin Jonas, but she knows it's going to be a lot of a fun.



She continued: "I've met Joe before but I haven't met Kevin. It's going to be a really cool environment.

"We get to hang with the families. I get to see Sophie Turner, I love 'Game of Thrones', and Priyanka Chopra ... Seriously! It's going to be sick."