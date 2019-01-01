NEWS Ed Sheeran has named his new bar after his wife Cherry Seaborn Newsdesk Share with :







The 28-year-old singer has decided to call his new boozer - which he owns with his business partner Stuart Camp - in Notting Hill, West London, Bertie Blossoms.



It's thought the partners went for the sweet name as a nod to the number one women in their lives as Stuart's girlfriend is called Liberty Shaw and Bertie is a nickname for her, while Blossoms is connected to Cherry to make the pink flower.



Not only did the 'Shape of You' hitmaker put a lot of thought into the name of the bar, Ed is also very hands on when it comes to the running of the establishment.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The pub’s manager said Ed’s a perfectionist when it comes to the interior.



"He wants the bar to be dark and atmospheric but thought the spotlights were far too blinding. He immediately ordered them to be dimmed.



"There’s also a wall where punters are encouraged to put pictures of their dogs but someone has already nicked one of the images."



Meanwhile, the flame-haired singer's wife is "scared" that he is isolating himself too much because he's so wrapped up in his pub and his sprawling estate in Suffolk.



He said recently: "Cherry's trying to get me away from it. She's scared that the pub, the cinema - I've made it like my friends can just come here now rather than me going out. Cherry's always trying to get me to go out more and more."



Ed has revealed he hasn't been able to just pop out to buy something like a loaf of bread in the last three years because of how famous he is, and while Cherry can appreciate he doesn't like the overwhelming attention of fans, she has told him it's "not healthy" to always stay inside.



He added: "She's seen [the mobs], she obviously doesn't like it. But she says it's not healthy to do this."