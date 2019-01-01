NEWS Cardi B's daughter has her 'energy and personality' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker finds it "crazy" how 12-month-old Kulture, whom she has with her husband Offset, not only looks like her but also behaves the same "slick" way as her after she saw a video of the baby dancing to 'Baby Shark'.



Taking to her Instagram account, the 26-year-old rapper uploaded the video of Kulture twerking in her bouncer and wrote: "It's crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality I saw my cousin posted this earlier and I thought it was soo funny My baby is naturally hype , slick and funny and ok yea alittle attitude too but I'm putting that part on her dad part. (sic)"



Kulture proved she had a cheeky side to her last week when she attempted to climb the stairs - even after her mother had told her to stop and come down.



The brunette beauty managed to capture the cheeky moment on camera as she instructed the little one to "get down" for fear she may fall and hurt herself.



But Kulture, who was giggling at the rapper, was having none of it and she proceeded to race up to the next step before Cardi scooped her up in her arms and placed her down on the ground in front of her electric pink car.



Her daring behaviour comes just days after Cardi and her husband Offset splashed out an extortionate amount on Kulture's first birthday over the weekend.



Cardi said after the bash: "Hi guys, so I just wanted to say, thank ya'll so much for coming to Kulture's birthday party. It was so lit that I lost my motherf***ing nail. Let me tell ya'll something, ya'll made it lit was the fact that I had got there, the lights went off in the party, it was like a whole hour with no lights, no music. But it was ... lit! And then when we got the power ... turned the music and some lights on, it got lit again. But with no air conditioner. So we was literally melting, but people were still dancing, having fun. And then the lights came completely back on. But then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave. And it's 'cause of ya'll and it was such a fun party. Thank you so much."