Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy 'amazing' weekend at church conference

Hailey Bieber has a "fire in her soul" after attending a church conference with her popstar husband.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet snap of herself and Justin, 25, from the weekend conference at the Los Angeles-based Zoe Church.

And in the caption of the post, the beauty gushed over the enlightening weekend.

"Monday came so fast never got a chance to express how amazing this past weekend was," she began. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most."

Hailey also shared that she and her Sorry hitmaker husband both felt rejuvenated after the event, adding: "This weekend was one to remember and one that put a new fire in both of our souls!!"

The couple first met in 2009, and enjoyed an on-off relationship for several years, before secretly tying the knot at a ceremony in a New York City courthouse last September.

In recent months, musician Justin has been candid on social media about his decision to take a step back from the spotlight to work through his mental health struggles.

However, the star honoured his wife on social media last month, claiming she "refreshes my soul", and the pair are reportedly hoping to mark their one-year anniversary with a big bash for family and friends later this year.