Lizzo calls Donald Trump's presidency a 'racist nightmare'

Lizzo has urged fans to vote against U.S. President Donald Trump's "racist regime".

Trump stirred controversy earlier this month when he took to Twitter and called for U.S. politicians and American citizens Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came”. At a subsequent rally, the President further attacked each congresswoman, and rallygoers chanted “Send her back!” in reference to Omar, who was born in Somalia.

All four women later condemned the reality star-turned-politician's words, accusing him of him of “stoking white nationalism”, and Juice rapper Lizzo has now spoken out about the President's prejudices.

Taking to Twitter, the star insisted she's done trying to convince people Trump is racist, and instead urged fans to vote against the President and end his "racist regime".

"Trying to convince people that the president is racist is like trying to tell them the sky is blue - they either choose to see it or not," she posted on Monday. "I’d rather spend my time urging the American people who oppose his racist regime to agree on a democratic nominee and end this nightmare."

A number of celebrities also took to social media to condemn the President's racist posts.

"I’m dead a*s convinced this idiot racist could kill someone," tweeted singer Janelle Monae, while actor Chris Evans accused Trump of "feeding (his) insatiable ego."