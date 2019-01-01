A$AP Rocky's mother accuses Swedish authorities of 'making an example' of rapper

A$AP Rocky's mother Renee Black has accused Swedish authorities of "making an example" of her rapper son.

The Fashion Killa hitmaker has been behind bars for three weeks as Stockholm authorities investigate a street scuffle he was involved in, and his lawyer recently revealed Rocky is being kept in appalling conditions.

Numerous big names, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have been working to try and get the rapper released, and his mum Renee admitted to TMZ she'd only spoken to her son once since he was arrested.

"He sounded ok, he sounded alright considering the circumstances," she told the website of Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers. "But he wanna come home."

Rocky and two associates will be held at the Kronoberg Detention Centre until 25 July, when a decision will be made on an indictment.

"I feel like Sweden is making an example out of our boy. It's so unjust," she added.

Her interview came after charges against the man accused of harassing Rocky before the street brawl were dropped.

The unnamed person, who Rocky had reportedly asked to leave him alone before the fight, was being held on suspicion of "abuse, assault and attempted assault", but the charges have been dropped following an investigation into the incident.

"The preliminary investigation in that matter is now discontinued and the injured party is no longer suspected of any crime," a spokesman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a press release on Monday.