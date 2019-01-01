G-Eazy: 'Racism and white privilege is at the heart of A$AP Rocky's imprisonment'

G-Eazy is convinced fellow rapper A$AP Rocky is being treated poorly following his arrest in Sweden, because he's black.

The Fashion Killa hitmaker has been behind bars for three weeks as Stockholm authorities investigate a street scuffle he was involved in, and his lawyer recently revealed Rocky is being kept in appalling conditions.

Speaking out about the rap star's ongoing imprisonment, G-Eazy, who was arrested in Sweden last year (18) after allegedly punching a security guard and using drugs, claims racism is at the core of the drama.

"This is the sad truth…," he wrote on social media, referencing a TMZ article headlined "A$AP Rocky Treated Way Differently Than White Rapper".

"The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism. Let’s call it what it is. He should not be behind bars right now. My heart goes out to @asvpxrocky."

The rap world has stepped up to support Rocky, with Tyga and Tyler, the Creator announcing boycotts of Sweden following his arrest and alleged poor treatment, while Kim Kardashian recently revealed U.S. leader Donald Trump is attempting to get A$AP out of jail.