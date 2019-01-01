Machine Gun Kelly once 'hooked up with girl' in back of police car

Machine Gun Kelly has recalled the time he hooked up with a girlfriend in the back seat of a police car.

The star is no stranger to run-ins with the law, and was once reportedly arrested three times in 72 hours.

Speaking to GQ Hype magazine, the 29-year-old confessed he's so used to being held in custody he once made out with a girl in the back of a police car.

"There was one time I got pulled over - I don't have a driver's licence, but I was driving a friend's car - and I had a gun," the Bad Things hitmaker detailed. "Obviously, I told them there was a gun in the car. They put me and my friend, who was this girl I was speaking to at the time, in the cop car and we hooked up in the back."

When asked when he was last at a police station, he quipped: "What month are we in? I frequent police stations."

However, the rapper and actor, real name Colson Baker, did confess he wishes he'd been more responsible as a youngster, and apologised for costing his father "tens of thousands of dollars" in legal fees because of his countless arrests.

"I'd say sorry to my father. I have such a rule-abiding, amazing daughter and I was such a rule-breaking, sh**ty son," he shared. "From the times I got arrested, the finding out your son missed a whole semester of high school because he was waking up and pretending to go but never going...

"I don't know how he did it and I get why it took us 25 years to finally get along."