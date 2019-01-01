NEWS Ed Sheeran buys out neighbours to silence noise complaints Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran has reportedly spent $5 million (£4 million) on new properties in a bid to stop his neighbours complaining about the noise.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the Shape of You star has bought two houses next door to his $24.7 million (£19.8 million) mansion in Suffolk, England, after locals repeatedly filed complaints about parties and noise at his sprawling estate.



He has also acquired a flat above his restaurant in London's Notting Hill district.



The hitmaker reportedly owns 22 properties, which have cost him an estimated $59 million (£47 million), and the star has fought an ongoing battle with neighbours and council officials over his ambitious plans.



In 2017, the Castle on the Hill star converted a historical farmhouse on the grounds of his estate to create his own drinking establishment, and faced opposition over signs he erected bearing the name "The Lancaster Lock", as a nod to his partner Cherry Lancaster Seaborn.



While the star was originally ordered to have the signs removed, last month they decided to reverse the ruling and allow the singer to keep the plaque.



Ed's neighbours also claim he is breaching planning rules by using a man-made wildlife pond as a swimming pool, after disguising it with strategically placed hay bales.