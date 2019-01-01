Lizzo's 2017 track Truth Hurts will be eligible for a Grammy

Lizzo's hit Truth Hurts will be eligible for a Grammy Award nomination despite first being released two years ago.

According to editors at Billboard, executives of The Recording Academy has ruled the 31-year-old rapper's sleeper hit, which climbed to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, is eligible for the 2020 nominations - even though it first debuted in 2017.

The singer, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has previously spoken of her wish to be nominated for the prestigious award, and responded to the news on Twitter by reminding fans never to give up on their dreams.

"EVERYBODY GON HAVE SUMN TO SAY BUT I BEEN BUSTIN MY A*S FOR 10 YEARS MAKIN MUSIC.. TOURING-BLOOD SWEAT TEARS.. WHEN I DROPPED TRUTH HURTS I WAS SO DEPRESSED I ALMOST QUIT MUSIC CUZ NO ONE CARED- IDGAF (I don't give a f**k) THIS MY TESTIMONY MY HARD WORK PAYIN OFF A REMINDER TO NEVER GIVE UP! THANK U (sic)!" she tweeted sharing a screenshot of website Pop Crave's post about her Grammy eligibility.

Lizzo's track caught the public's ear after it featured in Netflix film Something Great.

The Detroit native previously released two albums before she attracted mainstream success with her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, which debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year.

Lizzo has also snagged a role in movie Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Cardi B.