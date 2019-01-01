NEWS Freya Ridings thinks it is 'insane' that she has her own album Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Lost Without You' hitmaker is gearing up to release her eponymous album and she "could not be more grateful" to be releasing the LP after suffering a series of knock-backs in her career.



She said: "I think everyone has those kind of knock-backs. For me it was because I love music so much, and being told I couldn't do it because I couldn't read music was this moment where you just have to find that inner rebel and find that fire and be like, I'm gonna do it by ear ... people literally wouldn't teach me other people's songs because I couldn't read the music.



"But I think sometimes the roadblocks make you take an interesting diversion to another place. I'm hugely grateful for that now and I think holding the album is just kind of ... It's just absolutely insane. It feels like everything up until now has been building to this moment and it's like I just could not be more grateful."



And the 25-year-old singer admits her new album has been "half therapy, half work" and she has enjoyed being able to open up on the tracks.



She added to Sky News: "When I first started writing songs, I was almost quite embarrassed that I couldn't read music and I still to this day don't really know what chords I'm playing, I don't know the name of them. For me it's much more about ... it comes from a kind of subconscious, a deeper place, and it's more about a sort of feeling. It's been almost like half therapy, half work, to write this album because you have those moments you feel like you're never gonna get past, the heartbreak or the loneliness or the pain, and then you write these songs and you do... and then suddenly you're in front of 20,000 people at Glastonbury singing these songs back with you, and you're like 'how is this real?'"