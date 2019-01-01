NEWS Cardi B has got an Offset tattoo on her thigh Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker showed off her new inking to her husband during a FaceTime chat and he posted a screenshot of the tattoo, which is on the back of her thigh, onto his Instagram.



He captioned it: "CANT WAIT TO GET HOME (sic)"



Offset already has a tattoo dedicated to his wife, with an inking of her name on his neck alongside a picture of a Powerpuff Girl.



Offset and Cardi had previously split but they got back together after he made a series of grand gestures to win his wife back, including crashing her live set with thousands of flowers and he insists he doesn't regret it at all as he would have done anything to get Cardi back.



He said: "I'd jump out the window trying to get her back, with a parachute on my back. You gotta fight for what you believe in and what you love. It ain't no joke and it ain't social media fun. You might have looked at me as being selfish onstage, but I'm just trying to get what's mine. I'm ready to look stupid, I'm ready to take this shot in the back ... You could say what you need to say, and you could hate me now, which a lot of people seem like they do. I'll take that because I messed up. At the same time, I ain't perfect. I only know a couple of ways. Pull up, I need to see you, and talk to you. You could beat me up, punch me, but it's gotta be addressed. And we got a child, so it's a whole other ball game. A beautiful daughter, and a daughter missing their father is different."