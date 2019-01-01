Camila Cabello is winning anxiety battle and encourages scared fans to get out there

Camila Cabello has opened up about her battle with anxiety in a bid to help others struggling with mental health problems.

The Senorita singer has talked about her issues in the past, and on Sunday (21Jul19) she took to Instagram to encouragement followers and fans to follow her example.

"I remember growing up hearing stories of the singers I loved, all the stories sounded the same, kids who would grow up performing for their families and putting on talent shows for their parents when they were little who grew up to be dazzling to me," she wrote. "I was the opposite, I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door, I got teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me because people looking at me actually made me overwhelmed.

"I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that."

She explained her post was sparked by an uncomfortable interview moment earlier this month, adding, "The interviewer said something along the lines of 'So... how’d you end up here?' The answer is, I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me.

"There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying 'Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go'.

"And that is literally how I can sum up how I’ve gotten to this point in my life."

The Havana star admitted she still gets anxious, but her life is a big improvement these days, telling fans: "If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things... it doesn’t mean you can’t be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, 'Let’s go'.

"Little me hasn’t left. I just don’t let her boss me around as much. I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think 'Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that'. It’s NOT TRUE. I’m telling you... Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always - and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is."