Duncan James 'proud to be gay'

Blue star Duncan James has shared his pride in his sexuality after cuddling up for a snap with his new boyfriend.

The British popstar previously identified as gay but claimed he still enjoyed having sex with women and was open to a heterosexual relationship.

However, the All Rise hitmaker, 41, now wants to be explicit about his sexuality after posting a picture of himself with his Brazilian beau Rodrigo Reis on Instagram.

"I posted this pic on my Insta yesterday & couldn't get over the amazing response, comments and love from people," he tweeted on Sunday (21Jul19). "I didn't identify as a gay man for many years because of my own issues with coming out, but finally im (sic) happy in my skin & this guy next 2 me makes me proud 2 be gay."

He previously said he was "gay" but wasn't willing to say he was exclusively attracted to men.

"I think to myself, I sleep with men, so that makes me gay," he told Gay Star News in 2014. "Regardless of whether I sleep with women or not, I'm still sleeping with men so I'm gay.

"So I'm still attracted to women, I could still easily sleep with a woman. I haven't in the last couple of years but I think if I meet a girl I could still have a relationship with her."