NEWS Spice Girls Las Vegas residency could net £10 million each Newsdesk Share with :







The Spice Girls could reportedly earn as much as £10 million each for a Las Vegas residency.



The iconic girl group - which includes Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - recently enjoyed a successful reunion tour across the UK, and they're now being lined up for a six-week show in Sin City.



A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "The girls are very keen to tour again and there have been lots of discussions about a residency in Las Vegas.



"They've agreed they could all commit to a six-week run during the summer holidays, when the kids are off school."

In June, Mel C insisted she didn't want the Spice Girls reunion to end.



The 45-year-old singer admitted she'd talked with her bandmates about the prospect of extending their tour overseas.



She said: "We're constantly discussing different ways in which we can do that. But I think for us right now, the big thing is we don't want it to end.



"We've had an incredible run here in the UK. We'd really like to get further afield. We've had so many fans that have visited us from all over the world. People have come from New Zealand, North America, South America, everywhere.



"I think we'd really like to take it out to the fans that haven't been able to travel but have supported us all these years. So that would be the immediate thing. But yeah, the legacy is important, and of course, we'd like that to live on. There are things in the pipeline, but it's all a little bit early days for that."