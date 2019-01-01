NEWS Iggy Azalea 'scared' by Peppa Pig chart rivalry Newsdesk Share with :







Iggy Azalea felt "scared" by the prospect of going head-to-head with Peppa Pig in the album charts.



The 29-year-old rap star recently released her latest studio album, 'In My Defense', but has admitted to doubting she'd be able to compete with the cartoon star's debut release, 'My First Album'.



Speaking to E! News, Iggy shared: "I really was scared though because Peppa Pig is so popular with kids.



"When I saw that Peppa Pig was releasing an album, I was like, 'Well that's it. I'm out of the race. I'm beat, because I even started.'"



Iggy and Peppa recently engaged in a tongue-in-cheek Twitter beef, with the pair exchanging jokes on the micro-blogging platform.



Following the announcement of Peppa's debut album, Iggy tweeted: "It's over for me now."



Peppa's official account was quick to reply, saying: "Peppa's so fancy, you already know."



Then, Iggy called on the cartoon pig to collaborate with her on a single.



She said: "Collab with me now or you'll end up a breakfast special peppa. (sic)"



Reflecting on their so-called "feud", Iggy joked: "She hasn't said anything to me since. But I'm beating her on the chart today, surprisingly."



Earlier this month, Iggy insisted she didn't "give a f**k" if just 42 people bought her new album.



Asked by a fan if she's excited for the album to be out in the world, the blonde beauty replied on Twitter: "Yes & I just want to say now, I don't give a f**k if only 42 ppl buy it.



"All 42 of y'all getting another album next year. I'm not stoppingggg (sic)"