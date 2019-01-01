President Trump confirms he's working on A$AP Rocky's release with Kanye West

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed reports he's working with Kanye West to help secure A$AP Rocky's release from custody in Sweden.

The Praise the Lord rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was apprehended in Stockholm on 2 July, after he was caught in a brawl following a festival performance, and will remain in detention until Thursday while Swedish authorities consider aggravated assault charges.

West and his wife Kim Kardashian had been reported to have lobbied the President's team to take up Rocky's case, and America's leader confirmed on Friday that he had spoken directly to the hip-hop legend about pressuring Swedish authorities to resolve the matter.

"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!" he tweeted.

Rocky's arrest relates to a street brawl allegedly involving him and his entourage. The rapper's lawyers have claimed he acted in self defence. The Scandinavian country's leader, Stefan Lofven, has yet to comment on any discussions with Trump.

Kardashian had previously thanked members of the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner for working to help Rocky.

Justin Bieber, who has also called for the rapper to be released, was less impressed with Trump's intervention, calling for America's leader to end the controversial detention of child immigrants near the U.S-Mexico border.

"I want my friend out," he wrote. "I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?"

Another rapper, G-Eazy has also spoken out about Rocky's detention, contrasting the African-American musician's treatment with his own when he was arrested in Sweden on a drug charge last year.

G-Eazy, who was quickly released and handed probation, called the situation an example of "white privilege and systemic racism".