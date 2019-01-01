NEWS Ed Sheeran scores UK chart double with fastest-selling album No.6 Collaborations Project Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran claims the UK’s fastest-selling album of 2019 so far as his No.6 Collaborations Project debuts at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



Ed’s collection of collaborations, including tracks with Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Eminem and J Hus, racked up 125,000 chart sales and performed well across all formats: 57,000 physical sales, 18,000 downloads and 70.2 million track streams.



Ed’s three previous studio albums all appear in this week’s albums Top 40: Divide at 7, X at 18 (up 23 slots) and + at 37 (up 47 places).



On the Official Singles Chart, Ed claims his seventh Number 1 as Beautiful People ft. Khalid climbs from 3 to 1, while two more of the album’s songs feature in this week’s Top 5: Take Me Back To London ft. Stormzy is new 3, marking Ed’s 40th UK Top 40 single, and Cross Me ft. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock at 4.



Back on this week’s Official Albums Chart, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent – previously 2019’s fastest-selling title - slips to Number 2, and the A Star Is Born cast recording enjoys a boost back up the chart, zooming 20 places to Number 5 after launching on Sky Cinema this week.



Gerry Cinammon’s Erratic Cinema hits a new peak at Number 17 after a string of live shows, and Jax Jones’ Snacks EP makes its Top 40 debut at 21 after 28 weeks in the Top 100. Finally, New Order’s live album No,12k,Lg,17Mif New Order + Liam Gillick: So It Goes… lands at 35.



Elsewhere on this week’s Official Singles Chart, last week’s Number 1 Senorita by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello drops a place to Number 2.



AJ Tracey climbs six places to claim his first Top 10 as a lead artist with Ladbroke Grove at 6, while So High by Mist ft. Fredo also climbs into the Top 10, up four to Number 7.



Elsewhere in the chart, Location by Dave ft. Burna Boy flies 25 places to Number 13 following the release of the track’s music video, Dominic Fike’s 3 Nights reaches a new peak of 15, up for places, and Billie Eilish returns to the Top 20 with Bad Guy, climbing seven slots to 16 thanks to a remix featuring Justin Bieber. Kygo & Whitney Houston vault nine places to 17 with Higher Love, marking Whitney’s first UK singles Top 20 appearance in seven years.



Krept & Konan, Headie One and K-Trap debut at Number 18 with new collaboration I Spy, just ahead of Young T & Bugsey’s Strike A Pose ft. Aitch, up two at Number 19. Freya Ridings’ Castles charges up eight spots to 26.



Finally, UK producer Remedee debuts at 37 with Love Of My Life ft. Not3s & Young Adz, while Tiesto, Jonas Blue & Rita Ora’s Ritual climbs one place to make its Top 40 debut at 40.